At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1961 file photo, Marine Lt. Col. John Glenn, in a space flight suit, reaches for some of the controls inside a Mercury capsule procedures trainer as he shows how the first U.S. astronaut will ride through space during a demonstration at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Research Center in Langley Field, Va. A panel is scheduled to vote Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, on bringing a statue of the late astronaut and U.S. senator to the Ohio Statehouse to mark major future milestones, such as his birthday and the anniversary of his famous space flight. Glenn died in 2016 at age 95. (AP Photo)