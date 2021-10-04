Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 13 as storm churns in Oman

In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to five Monday with other fishermen from Iran reported missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)