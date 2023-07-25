DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn't injured

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis has veterans from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign working on his behalf. The DeSantis campaign is working to identify local party activists who could serve as delegates but also is specifically courting state lawmakers, who are typically active in their local GOP groups. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)