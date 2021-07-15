Police: 'Double suicide' at Gianni Versace's former mansion

FILE - This Sept. 17, 2013, file photo, shows the South Beach mansion that once belonged to Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Fla. Two men apparently killed themselves, police said, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in a suite at the Miami Beach hotel that Gianni Versace turned into his mansion, nearly 24 years to the day before the fashion designer died on the building's front steps. Their bodies were found by housekeeping on Wednesday, the eve of the anniversary of Versace's slaying by a suspected serial killer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)