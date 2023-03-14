Iditarod co-founder's grandson Ryan Redington wins dog race

FILE - Rob Urbach, CEO of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, poses Feb. 10, 2022, in Wasilla, Alaska, next to the trophy that is presented to the winner of the world's most famous sled dog race. The winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race pockets only about $50,000, but the real prize is a bronze statue of race co-founder Joe Redington Sr. embracing a sled dog under the iconic burled arch finish line. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)