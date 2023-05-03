Chokehold killed man restrained by NYC subway passengers

New York police officers administer CPR to a man at the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. A man suffering an apparent mental health episode aboard a New York City subway died on Monday after being placed in a headlock by a fellow rider, according to police officials and video of the encounter. Jordan Neely, 30, was shouting and pacing aboard an F train in Manhattan, witnesses and police said, when he was taken to the floor by another passenger. (Paul Martinka via AP)