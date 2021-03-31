New Mexico primed to join US recreational pot wave

Tourist Rene Greenmyer takes a picture of her friend Dawn Plonkey, outside the state capitol building on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Arizona residents happened to pass by the 1999 bronze sculpture "Passage," by Dan Namingha as New Mexico lawmakers met in a special session to revisit a sprawling set of marijuana legalization proposals that led to a deadlock during the regular session earlier in March. Plonkey says she doesn't use marijuana but voted in favor of a ballot initiative to legalize it in Arizona. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)