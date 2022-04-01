COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

FILE - Migrants walk along a fence at a makeshift camp that is a temporary home for hundreds of migrants hoping to seek asylum in the United States at a pedestrian crossing on Nov. 8, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The Biden administration’s decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border this May satisfied demands by prominent Democrats. But it creates thorny political challenges for border-region Democrats who face the likely prospect of an increase in migrants who have for two years been denied the chance to seek asylum in the United States. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)