BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2020, file photo, South Korean K-pop group BTS salutes to their national flag during a ceremony marking the National Youth Day at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. “We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boyband in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in both English and Korean. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)