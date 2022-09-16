West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

FILE - The waiting room of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va., sits empty on Wednesday June 29, 2022. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill outlawing abortions except for in medical emergencies and for victims of rape and incest at eight weeks for adults, and 14 weeks for children. It also requires that victims report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Now, West Virginia's only abortion clinic is being forced to close after the passing of the near-total abortion ban. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham, File)