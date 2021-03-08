French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

FILE - In this Sept.1, 2014 file photo, French member of parliament Olivier Dassault smiles in Paris. The French billionaire aviation industrialist who also served 19 years as a member of parliament died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)