Palestinians: Israel deliberately killed Al Jazeera reporter

Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al Khateeb, left, and spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh announce the results of the Palestinian investigation into the death of Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Khateeb said the probe showed Israeli troops intentionally killed her during an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Israel is likely to reject the findings as biased and unfounded. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)