South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

This Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, aerial photo provided by the United States Forest Service Lassen National Forest shows the Great Basin Team 1 Air Attack operations on Saturday on the Dixie Fire on the Horton Ridge in Plumas County, Calif. The Dixie Fire began in mid-July in the northern Sierra Nevada and is the second-largest wildfire in recorded state history. It has burned nearly 1,400 square miles (3,625 square kilometers) in five counties and three national parks and forests, according to Cal Fire. (Great Basin Team 1 Air Attack Operations/U.S. Forest Service via AP)