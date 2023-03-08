After Taylor shooting, feds find pattern of violations

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. The U.S. Justice Department has found Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights following an investigation prompted by the fatal police shooting of Taylor. The announcement was made Wednesday, March 8, 2023, by Attorney Merrick Garland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)