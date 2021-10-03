2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, a South Korean government official communicates with a North Korean officer during a phone call on the dedicated communications hotline at the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea. South Korea on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step. (South Korea Unification Ministry/Yonhap via AP, File)