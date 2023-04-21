Canadian academic convicted in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing

FILE - Destroyed vehicles and damabe on the building are seen at the scene after the bombing of the Copernic street synagogue in Paris, Oct. 3, 1980. A Paris court on Friday, April 21, 2023, convicted Lebanese-Canadian Hassan Diab to life prison in absentia, on terrorism charges over a bombing outside a Paris synagogue in 1980 that killed four and wounded 46. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)