Israeli court orders boy in custody fight returned to Italy

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2021 file photo, Shmulik Peleg, maternal grandfather of 6-year-old Eitan Biran, who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family, arrives to court in Tel Aviv. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, an Israeli court ordered Biran, to be returned to his relatives in Italy amid a bitter custody battle between them and his family in Israel. It ordered Peleg, who had flown him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)