Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign seat

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, the nameplate marking the desk of Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, is seen on a desk as the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center is transformed into the working space for the Illinois House of Representatives. Madigan, the Chicago Democrat who virtually set Illinois' political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month, resigned his seat Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)