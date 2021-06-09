Russian court outlaws opposition leader Navalny's groups

Russian lawyers Ivan Pavlov, right, Vladimir Voronin, center, and Yevgeny Smirnov smile during a break in a court session in front of Moscow Court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A Moscow court has outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September. The Moscow City Court's ruling, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)