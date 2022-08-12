Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

FILE- Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman leaves the stand after testifying, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired Gableman to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, Aug. 2022, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator and Donald Trump endorsed. The firing of Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Trump. (Kayla Wolf/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)