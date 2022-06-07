Congresswoman, billionaire to face off in LA mayor's race

FILE - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a mayoral debate, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles voters are picking a new mayor amid widespread frustration with homelessness and crime. Twelve names are on the primary ballot but the contest has narrowed to a mostly two-person fight between Bass and Caruso. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, File)