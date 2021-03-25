Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, photo, Missouri law enforcement personnel aided by the United States Geological Survey team use imaging sonar to try to locate the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge near Columbia, Mo. Divers searched for Elledge, in the Lamine River in Cooper County. Authorities say they have discovered human remains that they believe are the body of the Chinese woman who has been missing since October 2019. The remains were found Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County in mid Missouri. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP)