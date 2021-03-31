Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste lead race for UK's Brit Awards

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2020 file photo shows Dua Lipa at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa released her sophomore album "Future Nostalgia" on March 27. Female British stars Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead the competition for the Brit Awards which were announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021, with a trio of nominations apiece for the U.K. music prizes. Lipa is also up for best British single, for “Physical.” Parks and Celeste are contenders for the breakthrough artist trophy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)