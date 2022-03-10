Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea

FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 16, 2021. Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the elite global community of wealthy Russians. Abramovich — one of the highest-profile oligarchs who is not yet on a sanctions list —- has even offered to help broker peace. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)