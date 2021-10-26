STORY REMOVED: US--Random Attack-North Dakota

This undated photo provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office in Fargo, N.D., shows Arthur Kollie. Kollie, a North Dakota man, has pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June. Kollie, entered an Alford plea Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the death of Jupiter Paulsen. (Cass County Sheriff's Office via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a North Dakota man accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl. The man entered an Alford plea, not a guilty plea. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

