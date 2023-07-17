Spain's early election could put the far right in power for the first time since Franco

A print house staffer works on election campaign posters of center-right wing Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo in Madrid, Spain, Friday, June 30, 2023. A general election on Sunday July 23, 2023, could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)