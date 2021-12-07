Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push

Henry Bridger II, a former supporter of Seattle city councilmember Kshama Sawant who is leading an effort to recall her, poses for a photo Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Seattle. Ballots are due Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Seattle's Third District, and the results could further shift power in the Northwest's largest city and deal another setback to leftist activists who saw business-friendly candidates win a council seat and the mayor's office in the November 2021 general election. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)