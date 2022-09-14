Populist leader claims right-wing victory in Sweden election

Party leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson gives a speech during the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The leader of a nationalist populist party has declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden’s weekend election, vowing that it is “time to put Sweden first.” Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said Wednesday, Sept. 14, that his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP, File)