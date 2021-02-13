EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks along an observation deck near the CCTV Headquarters building, the home of Chinese state-run television network CCTV and its overseas arm CGTN, in Beijing. China has banned the BBC World News television channel from the few outlets where it could be seen in the country in possible retaliation after British regulators revoked the license of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)