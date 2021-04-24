Chinese official in Xinjiang slams UK genocide declaration

A government official stands near a sign board outside a location that was identified in early 2020 as a re-education facility by an Australian think tank, which the Chinese government asserts is currently home to a veterans' affairs bureau and other offices, in Turpan in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region during a government organized trip for foreign journalists, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A spokesperson for the Xinjiang region called accusations of genocide "totally groundless" as the British parliament approved a motion Thursday that said China's policies amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)