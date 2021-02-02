Study: Pandemic's cleaner air added heat to warming planet

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, people take selfies of the Pudong skyline as they stand on the Bund in Shanghai, China. A new study finds that cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown warmed the planet a bit in 2020, especially in places such as the eastern United States, Russia and China. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 study found the pandemic lockdown reduced soot and sulfate air pollution, but those particles also reflect the sun's heat and help cool areas briefly. (AP Photo)