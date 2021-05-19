Malawi burns 20,000 expired AstraZeneca doses despite pleas

COVID-19 vaccines arrive to be destroyed, in Lilongwe, Malawi, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines because they had expired. The government incinerated over 19,000 doses of the vaccine at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the capital Lilongwe. According to Health Secretary Charles Mwansambo the vaccines were the remainder of 102,000 doses that arrived in Malawi on March 26 with just 18 days until they expired on April 13. (AP Photo/Jacob Nankhonya)