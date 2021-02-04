3 male guards accused in violent attack at NJ women's prison

FILE - This photo from Monday June 21, 2004, shows New Jersey's Edna Mahan Correctional Facility inmate Mary Tobin, walking a puppy down a cell block hallway as part of a program called Puppies Behind Bars, where dogs are cared for until they are ready to be expertly trained to detect explosives or as guide dogs for the blind. Dozens of corrections officers at New Jersey's only women's prison have been placed on paid leave following allegations that staff brutally beat and sexually assaulted inmates there. (AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File)