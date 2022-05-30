French 32-year-old journalist is killed in Ukraine

This undated photo provided by BFM TV show French reporter Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff . French news broadcaster BFM TV said the 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday May 30, 2022 in Ukraine, fatally hit by a shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff on Twitter. (BFM TV via AP)