Philippines launches virus vaccinations amid supply problems

Health workers gather as they call on the government to give them a vaccine with the safest, highest efficacy and effectivity during a a protest outside the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, March 1, 2021. The Philippines launched a vaccination campaign Monday to contain one of Southeast Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks but faces supply problems and public resistance, which it hopes to ease by inoculating top officials. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)