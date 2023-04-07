Kansas approves bill to end gender-affirming care for minors

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, confers with Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley, left, R-Winfield, ahead of a Senate vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill banning transgender athletes from girl's and women's sports, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The measure is among several hundred that Republican lawmakers across the U.S. are pursuing. (AP Photo/John Hanna)