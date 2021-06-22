Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, June 21, 2021. Sanchez's speech on Monday is being regarded as laying the ground for the pardons that his left-wing ruling coalition plans to grant to imprisoned separatist politicians and activists who went against Spanish laws to hold an independence referendum more than three years ago. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)