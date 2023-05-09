Biden: US-Mexico border will be 'chaotic for a while'

FILE - Colombian migrants that were trying to evade U.S. Border Patrol wait to be processed near the port of entry in Hidalgo, Texas, Thursday, May 4, 2023. A recent surge of migrants in the Brownsville area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a policy linked to the coronavirus pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File)