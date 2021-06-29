New Israeli foreign minister lands in UAE on 1st state visit

FILE - In this June 27, 2021, file photo, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome. The Israel's new foreign minister is heading to the United Arab Emirates for a state visit, the first high-level delegation by an Israeli official since the two countries signed an agreement to normalize relations last year. Lapid took off on Tuesday, June 29, for Abu Dhabi, where he will inaugurate the new Israeli Embassy and meet Emirati ministers. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)