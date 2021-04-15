US industrial production warms with the weather, rising 1.4%

FILE - In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. Severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that the sharp fall in industrial output interrupted a string of positive gains beginning in October as U.S. factories were recovering from the pandemic-induced recession of last spring. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)