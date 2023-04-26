Montana transgender lawmaker faces possible discipline

Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023, in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding the Democratic transgender lawmaker from participating in debate for a second week as her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday, chanting "Let her speak!" from the gallery before they were escorted out. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)