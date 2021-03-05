EU, US agree to suspend tariffs over Airbus-Boeing dispute

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference in Brussels. In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, March 5, 2021 after a remote conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, Pool)