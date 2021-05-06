Blinken reaffirms US support for Ukraine amid Russia tension

In this photo released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, attend the during their meeting talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and reaffirmed Washington's support for the country in the wake of heightened tensions with Russia, fueled by its recent troop buildup. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)