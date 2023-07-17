Climate envoy John Kerry is in China for talks the U.S. hopes will raise relations from historic low

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry was holding talks Monday, July 17, 2023, with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)