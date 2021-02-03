China not convinced by Canada's Wu-Tang Clan explanation

FILE - In this April 21, 2013, file photo, members of the Wu-Tang Clan perform on stage in front of their band logo at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. China has made a formal complaint to Canada over T-shirts with a similar bat-like logo ordered by a Canadian Embassy staffer in Beijing that allegedly mocked China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, in an apparent mix-up between the city of Wuhan and the hip-hop group. There are allegations the virus originated in bats and then spread to people in the city of Wuhan in late 2019. (John Shearer/Invision via AP)