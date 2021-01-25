Greece, France sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal

French Defense Minister Florence Parly, left, and his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, right, arrive for a meeting in Athens, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Greece is due to sign a 2.3 billion euro ($2.8 billion) deal with France Monday to purchase 18 Rafale fighter jets to address tension with neighbor Turkey. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via AP)