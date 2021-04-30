Hold on! 240-pound fish, age 100, caught in Detroit River

This April 22, 2021 photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a 240-pound (108.8 kilograms) sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught last week in the Detroit River by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a USFWS staffer laying next to it. The 240-pound, nearly 7 foot long fish, assumed to be a female was quickly released back into the river" after being weighed and measured into the river. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)