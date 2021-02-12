Cuomo administration 'froze' over nursing home data requests

FILE — In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accompanied by his chief of staff Melissa DeRosa, walks to talk with members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. De Rosa, Cuomo's top aide, told top Democrats frustrated with the administration's long-delayed release of data about nursing home deaths that the administration "froze" over worries about what information was "going to be used against us," according to a Democratic lawmaker who attended the Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 meeting and a partial transcript provided by the governor's office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)