Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues

FILE - Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photos with then-Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Monday March 5, 2012. President Biden is planning a virtual meeting with Mexican President Obrador. The meeting, on Monday, March 1, 2021, is a chance for the pair to talk more fully about migration, treating the coronavirus and cooperating on economic and national security issues. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File)