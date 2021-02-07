UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 file photo, Police stand by the entrance of a nursing home as a box of some of the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrives in Madrid, Spain. Spain plans to receive over 4.5 million doses of the vaccine over the next three months, enough it says to immunize just over 2.2 million people. The government estimates that this first phase will be enough to cover nursing home residents and workers, followed by health workers in general and people with disabilities. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)